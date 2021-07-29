Jersey's Fisherman's Chapel is set to reopen after closing due to pandemic

Play video

Video report by Anna Geary

The Fisherman's Chapel which sits alongside St Brelade's Church is set to reopen after being forced to close at the beginning of the pandemic.

The chapel, which overlooks St Brelade's Bay, is expected to reopen with a series of Sunday evening prayer services on 1 August.

It has been a place of Christian worship for 1400 years and is one of the only chapels to have survived destruction at the time of the Reformation.