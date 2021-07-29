Jersey's government backs bereavement leave for parents who lose a child
Jersey States has backed bereavement leave for parents who lose a child, similar to 'Jack's Law' in the UK.
It means parents who have lost a child will be entitled to two weeks paid bereavement leave, without having to request or negotiate time off work, or face any negative financial consequences from doing so.
There was previously no legal protection for parents and compassionate leave was left in the hands of each employer to decide how much time off to give.
It is a move that parents who have lost a child in Jersey say is long overdue.
The backing for the new law is something that one charity in Jersey wholeheartedly agrees with.
Jo Nash, founder of Philips's Footprints, has been calling for parents to have legal rights to paid bereavement leave for some time.
Under the new legislation, entitlement to Parental Bereavement Leave would be accessible to any employed parent who loses a child under the age of 18.
Deputy Steve Ahier, who brought forward the proposition, is also hopeful that the Social Security department will fund the changes.
The legislation for the new law is due to be passed and come into effect in 2022.