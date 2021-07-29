Jersey's government backs bereavement leave for parents who lose a child

Play video

Jersey States has backed bereavement leave for parents who lose a child, similar to 'Jack's Law' in the UK.

It means parents who have lost a child will be entitled to two weeks paid bereavement leave, without having to request or negotiate time off work, or face any negative financial consequences from doing so.

There was previously no legal protection for parents and compassionate leave was left in the hands of each employer to decide how much time off to give.

It is a move that parents who have lost a child in Jersey say is long overdue.

The Hutching's family lost their daughter three years ago to Pearson syndrome. Credit: ITV Channel

The fact that no company had to give any sort of leave if you lose a loved one, especially a child, is monstrous really. So the fact that Jersey have finally got into gear and at least allowing two weeks now is fantastic. Tim Hutchings, parent who has lost a child

The backing for the new law is something that one charity in Jersey wholeheartedly agrees with.

Jo Nash, founder of Philips's Footprints, has been calling for parents to have legal rights to paid bereavement leave for some time.

Jo Nash, from Philip's Footprints, is delighted that it has got this far and will be going through into legislation next year. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It's fantastic news and all credit to Deputy Ahier because from last year when England passed a similar law, he said 'why aren't we doing this in Jersey?' and he's taken it up so I'm delighted that it's got this far and will be going through into legislation next year. Jo Nash, founder of Philip's Footprints

Under the new legislation, entitlement to Parental Bereavement Leave would be accessible to any employed parent who loses a child under the age of 18.

Deputy Steve Ahier, who brought forward the proposition, is also hopeful that the Social Security department will fund the changes.

Deputy Steve Ahier brought forward the proposition to the States Assembly. Credit: ITV Channel

Between 2015 and 2019 there were only 20 child deaths and so the cost to the social security department would be absolutely no greater than £80,000 a year and hopefully the Minister will bring forward regulations which incorporate that. Deputy Steve Ahier, St Helier No.3

The legislation for the new law is due to be passed and come into effect in 2022.