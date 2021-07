More than 100 islanders across Jersey have received their first Covid jab this week at the walk-in centre at Fort Regent.

The initiative started on Monday 26 July and will run until Sunday 1 August.

The walk-in appointments have been really successful already, so far this week we have seen over 100 Islanders walking in for their first dose. Head of the Vaccination Programme, Becky Sherrington

Islanders who are turning 18 years old within three months' time are also now eligible to get their first dose of the vaccine.

Just over three quarters of the Island’s adult population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 which is great to see. By getting your first dose, Islanders are on the journey to being fully vaccinated, and are giving themselves, their friends, and family, good protection against the virus. Head of the Vaccination Programme, Becky Sherrington

Islanders can book their first dose online or through the helpline if they cannot attend the walk-ins.