Plans to build a new gorilla enclosure at Jersey Zoo approved

Plans to build a new gorilla enclosure at Jersey Zoo have been approved by the government's planning committee.

The current gorilla building and warty pig building and enclosure will be demolished making way for replacement structures.

People will also have better views of the animals with improved viewing facilities being built.

There will also be new vehicle access onto La Rue de la Piece Mauger.

Back in 2019, Jersey's 'Go Wild Gorillas' saw gorilla statues being sold across Jersey to raise money for the new enclosure.

More than £1,000,000 was raised on the night.