Staff shortage crises continues in Jersey's hospitality sector
Video report by Iselin Jones.
Staff shortages in Jersey's hospitality sector is continuing to hurt businesses on the island.
The pub and restaurant conglomerate, The Liberation Group, have now started recruiting in the UK to fill vacancies on the Bailiwick.
Boss Jonathan Lawson explained they are in "quite a challenging situation".
He believes the government makes it "difficult" for people to work on the island.
Part of this is the availability and cost of accommodation which is proving problematic for many businesses.
St Brelade's Bay Hotel has also been struggling with staff shortages.
It has welcomed staff, including chefs and waiters, from its sister hotel in Barbados to alleviate the problems there.