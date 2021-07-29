Play video

Video report by Iselin Jones.

Staff shortages in Jersey's hospitality sector is continuing to hurt businesses on the island.

The pub and restaurant conglomerate, The Liberation Group, have now started recruiting in the UK to fill vacancies on the Bailiwick.

Boss Jonathan Lawson explained they are in "quite a challenging situation".

You know normally in hospitality you would worry about a lack of demand, well we've got demand, we're very busy and that's great, what we want to do is see how can we carry on to supply that demand sustainably with really high quality teams and bring more people along into our businesses. Jonathan Lawson, The Liberation Group

He believes the government makes it "difficult" for people to work on the island.

Part of this is the availability and cost of accommodation which is proving problematic for many businesses.

St Brelade's Bay Hotel has also been struggling with staff shortages.

It has welcomed staff, including chefs and waiters, from its sister hotel in Barbados to alleviate the problems there.