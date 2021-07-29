Storm Evert to bring strong winds to Channel Islands

A summer storm will move across Cornwall tonight and its effects will be felt across the Channel Islands.

The storm, named Storm Evert (pronounced Avert) is the next named storm in the alphabet.

Storm Evert's wind and rain will arrive around 8pm at the Isles of Scilly, and move across Cornwall and into central England.

The Channel Islands will experience strong winds (a strong force 6 for Jersey, but a strong force 7 for Guernsey and possibly even a gale force 8 in Alderney overnight) which will ease during the Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, the winds will have returned to a moderate force 4 to fresh force 5.

The rainfall will only amount to 1-2mm sometime around midnight across the Channel Islands.

There may not be too much rain associated with Storm Evert for the Channel Islands, but the heaviest of any rain (amounting to a couple of mm at most) will be around midnight.

Across the SW of the UK, Storm Evert will bring up to 40-50mm of rainfall, and winds of between 55 and 65mph.

An amber wind warning has been issued by UK Met Office, as these conditions coincide with the start of many UK schools' summer holidays.

Summer storms are not unusual, infact there have been three previous summer storms: Storm Hector in 2018, Storm Ellen and Storm Francis in 2020.