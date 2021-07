Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers will run in the 400m mixed relay at The Olympic Games later today.

The Guernsey runner is due to run in the second heat which is scheduled to begin at 12:12pm UK time.

It's the first time Team GB are running in a mixed relay at The Olympics.

Chalmers will run the opening leg of the relay before handing the baton over to Zoey Clark.

Emily Diamond and Lee Thompson make up the rest of the team.