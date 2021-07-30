Financial support schemes for businesses to be extended again in Jersey

Jersey's Economic Development Minister has shared plans for the extension of financial support schemes for industries worst affected by the continued Covid restrictions.

Senator Lyndon Farnham told a scrutiny panel on 30 July that the continued delay to stage 7 of the island's reconnection plan has hit many hospitality and events businesses hard.

Many make their money in the summer season, which then carries them through the quieter months.

To reflect that, the visitor accommodation support scheme and visitor attractions and events schemes are being extended until March 2022.

The co-funded payroll scheme is also going to be extended until the end of September.

We're going to be announcing in the early part of next week the exact detail of those extensions, but broadly speaking the visitor accommodation support scheme, the visitor and attractions scheme and the fixed costs support scheme will be extended until March of next year. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Economic Development Minister

A levelling of the rules in relation to organised events is also anticipated.

At the moment private functions on private property are capped at 20, whether inside or outside, whilst public events can be unlimited - although subject to guidelines.

A possible change could see that limit stay at 20 indoors but be scrapped for managed, catered events outdoors.

Senator Farnham also indicated that a slightly earlier than planned move to stage 7, currently scheduled for the beginning of September, could be on the cards.