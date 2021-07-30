Fully vaccinated Guernsey residents will not be allowed in to a whole host of public spaces in France because the Bailiwick's vaccine certificate does not include a QR code.

In France, the "pass sanitaire" proves citizens' vaccination status and allows the use of public transport and entry to leisure facilities such as bars, restaurants, museums, and cinemas.

It includes a QR code which is needed from 1 August.

The States of Guernsey has said it is aware of the problem and that there are talks ongoing with the UK to resolve the issue but warns that may not happen for some weeks.

Passengers could obtain the document in France after producing a negative PCR or antigen test result within 48 hours before travel which would incur a cost.