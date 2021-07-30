Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers helps Team GB into 400m mixed relay final

Chalmers ran the opening leg as Team GB qualified for tomorrow's final as one of the quickest losers. Credit: PA images

Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers has helped Team GB reach the 400m mixed relay final at The Tokyo Olympic Games.

Chalmers ran the opening leg in a time of 45.86 seconds as Team GB finished fourth in their heat.

Their overall time of 3:11:95 was enough to qualify for the final though as one of the fastest losers.

Strong performances from Chalmers' teammates Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond and Lee Thompson helped Team GB produce a new British Record.

Event favourites USA were disqualified in the first heat, as were The Dominican Republic.

The final is scheduled for 1:35pm UK time tomorrow (Sat 31 July).