Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers helps Team GB into 400m mixed relay final

Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers has helped Team GB reach the 400m mixed relay final at The Tokyo Olympic Games.

Chalmers ran the opening leg in a time of 45.86 seconds as Team GB finished fourth in their heat.

Their overall time of 3:11:95 was enough to qualify for the final though as one of the fastest losers.

The main thing was to get in that final and as you can see by the times it’s wide open and we’re in a great position to try and do our best and fight for a medal. Cameron Chalmers, Team GB

Strong performances from Chalmers' teammates Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond and Lee Thompson helped Team GB produce a new British Record.

Event favourites USA were disqualified in the first heat, as were The Dominican Republic.

The final is scheduled for 1:35pm UK time tomorrow (Sat 31 July).