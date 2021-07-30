Islanders invited to 'picnic in the park' and explore Jersey this August

People in Jersey are being encouraged to 'picnic in the park' this August.

Jersey's National Park is inviting islanders and tourists to explore the landscape and try local produce - with hospitality businesses offering picnic menus to pre-order.

The initiative is back for a second year after successfully launching last summer.

The Jersey National Park has 2,145 designated hectares of land within its protected boundaries that can be appreciated and enjoyed. Whether you are looking to have a foodie experience, want to sample some seasonal Genuine Jersey produce, or simply need a break from the kitchen, there are plenty of picnic options to pick from whilst taking in the amazing scenery right on our doorstep. Jim Hopley, Chairman of Jersey National Park

A promotional poster advertising 'Picnic in the Park'. Credit: Jersey National Park

Organisers have asked people to keep to footpaths, avoid walking across private land and to leave areas as they found them - including taking home any rubbish.

More information on how to take part can be found here.