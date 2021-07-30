Islanders invited to 'picnic in the park' and explore Jersey this August
People in Jersey are being encouraged to 'picnic in the park' this August.
Jersey's National Park is inviting islanders and tourists to explore the landscape and try local produce - with hospitality businesses offering picnic menus to pre-order.
The initiative is back for a second year after successfully launching last summer.
Organisers have asked people to keep to footpaths, avoid walking across private land and to leave areas as they found them - including taking home any rubbish.
