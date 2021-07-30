Isolation time cut from 14 to 10 days for positive Covid-19 cases in Jersey
The isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 in Jersey has been reduced.
The new policy will see the current 14-day isolation period reduced to 10 days and comes into effect immediately.
Quarantine starts from the moment someone gets a positive PCR test result.
People must be symptom free for 48 hours before they can return to normal life.
The period will also be reduced to 10 days for travellers arriving in Jersey who do not want to take part in the Safer Travel testing programme.
People who test positive for Covid can also leave the house for two hours a day to exercise.
The Covid Safe Team will be contacting people who are currently isolating to tell them about the changes.