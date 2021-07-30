Isolation time cut from 14 to 10 days for positive Covid-19 cases in Jersey

The isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 in Jersey has been reduced.

The new policy will see the current 14-day isolation period reduced to 10 days and comes into effect immediately.

Quarantine starts from the moment someone gets a positive PCR test result.

People must be symptom free for 48 hours before they can return to normal life.

The period will also be reduced to 10 days for travellers arriving in Jersey who do not want to take part in the Safer Travel testing programme.

Islanders who are still exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 at 10 days aside from a persistent cough, fatigue and /or loss of smell or taste, which are common symptoms that tend to carry on for longer after the infectious period has passed, should continue in isolation until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours. Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat

People who test positive for Covid can also leave the house for two hours a day to exercise.

The Covid Safe Team will be contacting people who are currently isolating to tell them about the changes.