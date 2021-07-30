Jersey Bulls ready for football season opener on Saturday

Jersey Bulls are getting ready for their first match of the new football season.

It is set to be a memorable occasion for Bulls fans and players as they take part in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South for the first time.

They will face Beckenham Town at Eden Park Avenue in Kent on tomorrow (31 July), with kick-off at 1pm.

Manager Gary Freeman says the team cannot wait to get going.

You're always feeling a little undercooked in pre-season. Even if you had pre-season games, there's nothing like that first competitive game, so just looking forward to that. We've focused on that. The players have trained well, they're competitive anyway, the way they train and play. Gary Freeman, Jersey Bulls manager

Bulls were promoted to step five of the non-league pyramid in May after a league restructure - having initially missed out on promotion when the last two seasons were declared null and void due to Covid.