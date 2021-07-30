Jersey residents to get their coronavirus jab at mobile clinics

Islanders across Jersey will be able to get their Covid-19 vaccinations at mobile clinics dotted around the island.

Islanders can turn up to any of the vaccination points as part of the government's 'Rock Up' campaign which starts on Monday 2 August.

Clinics will be located at:

the Royal Square

Springfield Stadium

Les Quennevais

Other sites can be found on the government website.

People can turn up to ask medical staff any questions they may have and to get their first jab.

Nurses will administer the vaccines in an ambulance. Islanders are encouraged to wait for 15 minutes afterwards.

The latest stats show that over the past six weeks the number of under 40s who have now had both doses of the vaccine has risen from 25% to 65%. This big increase in Islanders now protected for summer is being driven by couples and people coming with their friends. Vaccination Programme, Operations Lead, Ross Barnes

The service is based on a first come first served basis.

No appointment is needed but you must bring a form of photo ID.

Certain stations will be open for a few hours over midday and between 5pm and 7pm.