Jersey residents to get their coronavirus jab at mobile clinics
Islanders across Jersey will be able to get their Covid-19 vaccinations at mobile clinics dotted around the island.
Islanders can turn up to any of the vaccination points as part of the government's 'Rock Up' campaign which starts on Monday 2 August.
Clinics will be located at:
the Royal Square
Springfield Stadium
Les Quennevais
Other sites can be found on the government website.
People can turn up to ask medical staff any questions they may have and to get their first jab.
Nurses will administer the vaccines in an ambulance. Islanders are encouraged to wait for 15 minutes afterwards.
The service is based on a first come first served basis.
No appointment is needed but you must bring a form of photo ID.
Certain stations will be open for a few hours over midday and between 5pm and 7pm.