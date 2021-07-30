Jersey TikTok teen gets letters from world leaders on how to be an adult

Play video

ITV Channel Presenter Jonathan Wills speaks to Leo Olsson

An 18-year-old Tik Tok star from Jersey has been getting letters from world leaders, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with tips on how to be an adult.

Leo Olsson decided to write to 200 world leaders asking for their advice after he hit that significant age milestone in January.

He shared his quest for answers with his 300,000 plus Tik Tok fans.

Interestingly, the one thing I learnt is that it's probably quite hard to give unique advice ... but then when you looked into the personal backgrounds of these people, you learnt that it was really stemming from what their experience was. Leo Olsson, TikTok vlogger

In his online videos, Leo tells his followers it took a "long time" to find addresses for world leaders but once he did, he sent copies of his message around the world.

To his surprise, he got some replies - including advice from the Prime Minister of New Zealand, and the Presidents of Switzerland, New Zealand and Romania.

Ardern told him you have to learn to ignore the voice in your head that says you are not good enough or you cannot achieve something.

The President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin said that Leo "should be open to new things" and have openness to the world, attentiveness and respect.