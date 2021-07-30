Jersey visitors to France face disruption as vaccine status not recognised
Vaccinated islanders visiting France have been warned by Jersey's government that they could face weeks of disruption.
It follows reports that people are being refused entry to restaurants and shops as they do not have the correct QR code to prove they are double jabbed.
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that Covid passes will be needed to go to a restaurant, shopping centre, or get on a train or plane.
To get a pass, people must prove they are either fully vaccinated, have recently recovered from Covid, or show a new negative test result.
Jersey's government say they are looking into the issue, and engaging with French officials to clarify the situation.
They have reminded islanders to check Covid requirements before travelling to their destination and to keep across updated guidance while visiting.