Lateral flow test kits available to Covid households and key workers in Jersey

Lateral flow test kits are now available to some people in Jersey.

They can be taken by islanders aged 12 or over who live with a positive Covid case.

Workers in critical infrastructure, the emergency services or care roles that are direct or indirect contacts can also use them.

Direct contacts who do not fall under this criteria will not be able to access the kits, but will still need to take one PCR test under the current guidance.

The kits provide ten days of rapid self-tests and will be given out to eligible islanders at their PCR test.

Lateral flow tests can be done at home and results usually take between 20 and 30 minutes.

It can be worrying when someone in your home has tested positive for Covid-19. We hope that offering lateral flow test kits to household members will help to provide reassurance about your own Covid status, every day, so that you can make informed choices about your activities. Rachel Williams, Jersey's Director of Testing and Tracing

People can submit their lateral flow test results through an online portal, using a unique code sent to their email.

More information on how to use and understand the tests can be found here.

If a test is positive, the person should isolate immediately and call the Covid helpline on 0800 735 5566 to book a PCR test.

Similarily if a direct contact has Covid symptoms, they should stop using the lateral flow test kits and book a PCR test through the helpline.

Islanders with symptoms should not use public transport to get to the test centre. Instead, they should use private transport or arrange a home visit.

Any direct contacts currently using lateral flow workplace tests that are now eligible for the new lateral flow test kits should stop their workplace tests whilst using the kits.

Direct contacts who have regular workplace PCR tests should keep doing them.