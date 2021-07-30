Meet the clever Collie from Guernsey who knows his toys' names

Play video

Video report by Kate Prout

A Collie from Guernsey has taken the world by storm for his amazing ability to identify almost 100 of his toys.

Bear's clever antics have even been watched by hundreds of thousands of people online.

He knows the names of all of his 97 toys and can fetch specific ones when his owner asks him to.

He can also fetch beer from fridge and pay contactless in the pub!

The smart pooch began recognising and picking out the stuffed animals when he was a puppy.

Collies are among the most intelligent breeds of dog.

They can heard sheep and a couple have even won Britain's Got Talent.