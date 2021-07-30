Smoking ban and alcohol pricing being considered in Guernsey and Alderney

A ban on smoking in cars, minimum alcohol pricing and the extra regulation of e-cigarettes are all areas being considered in a new joint proposal to tackle substance use in Guernsey and Alderney.
A new strategy lays out a five-year government action plan, which it hopes will empower islanders to improve their own health and wellbeing.
The strategy aims to reduce harm caused by alcohol, drugs and tobacco and says substance use should be seen primarily as a health issue.
