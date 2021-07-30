Smoking ban and alcohol pricing being considered in Guernsey and Alderney

A ban on smoking in cars, minimum alcohol pricing and the extra regulation of e-cigarettes are all areas being considered in a new joint proposal to tackle substance use in Guernsey and Alderney.

A new strategy lays out a five-year government action plan, which it hopes will empower islanders to improve their own health and wellbeing.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has focused the need to consider health and wellbeing across the islands of the Bailiwick and the Combined Substance Use Strategy will be a key contributor in helping us emerge from the pandemic both healthier and stronger. Deputy Al Brouard, President of Guernsey's Health & Social Care Committee

The strategy aims to reduce harm caused by alcohol, drugs and tobacco and says substance use should be seen primarily as a health issue.

The strategy was developed using the findings from the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment on Substance Use, which highlighted that substance use is influenced by broad social and economic factors. The three focus areas of the strategy will help to address these issues and improve the lives of those who use substances, and their families. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The full report can be found here.