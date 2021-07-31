Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers ran the final leg to help Team GB finish sixth in the final of the 400m mixed relay at The Olympic Games.

Chalmers produced a strong finish as Team GB ran a slightly slower time than their semi-final, recording 3:12:07.

It’s definitely the biggest race I’ve ever been in, and to run on the last leg with these guys at the Olympics is just an amazing experience – something that I’ll definitely keep in my memory forever. Cameron Chalmers, Team GB

Poland took gold with the reinstated Dominican Republic and USA picking up silver and bronze respectively.

Chalmers ran the opening leg in yesterday's semi-final but was given a different role this time around.

The Guernsey runner was one of two athletes retained by Team GB as they made two changes for the final.

Niclas Baker - who pipped Chalmers to the British 400m earlier this year - ran the opening leg with Scottish runner Nicole Yeargin picking up the baton for the second.

Emily Diamond who ran the third leg yesterday did the same again, handing over the baton to Chalmers with Team GB in fifth.

Chalmers was pipped by Belgium but still produced a fine run to guide Team GB to sixth.

His Olympic Games is far from over though as he's set too run in the men's 400m relay heats on Friday (6 Aug).