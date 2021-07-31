Jersey Bulls long winning run comes to an end

Jersey Bulls have failed to win a league game for the first time as they started the new season with a defeat at Beckenham Town.

Bulls had won 36 consecutive games since they first began playing in 2019 but lost 1-0 at Eden Park.

A penalty early in the second half was enough for Beckenham to take the points, a result deemed even more impressive as they played nearly an hour with ten men following a first half sending off.

Bulls goalkeeper Euan Van Der Vliet almost grabbed a dramatic last minute equaliser for the visitors but his header went narrowly over the crossbar.

Manager Gary Freeman told us yesterday Bulls would be beaten in the league this year but no doubt they'll still be huge disappointment at starting the new campaign with a defeat.

The islanders will be back in action next weekend when they welcome fans back to Springfield for their first ever game in The FA Cup.