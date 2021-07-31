Patient at Guernsey's hospital dies with Covid-19
A patient at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital has died after testing positive for Covid-19.
The news was announced in a social media post from the States of Guernsey.
In it, they said their thoughts are with the individual's family and friends.
This marks the first virus-related death in Guernsey since the second wave.
Earlier this month, a man in his 40s who was not classed as clinically vulnerable, died in Jersey after getting coronavirus.