Patient at Guernsey's hospital dies with Covid-19

A patient at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The news was announced in a social media post from the States of Guernsey.

In it, they said their thoughts are with the individual's family and friends.

This marks the first virus-related death in Guernsey since the second wave.

Earlier this month, a man in his 40s who was not classed as clinically vulnerable, died in Jersey after getting coronavirus.