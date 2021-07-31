Record number of Asian hornet queens found due to improved tracking by islanders
A record number of Asian hornet queens have been caught in Jersey so far this year. A total of 101 queens have been reported to the island's Asian Hornet Co-ordinator- who believes the increase is because islanders are now better at tracking and trapping them.
However, the number of nests found so far this year is down on previous years - at 15.
Mr Christie also reminding people of the differences between hoverflies and Asian hornets after he says he has received lots of photos of a "hornet mimic hoverfly".
Asian hornets can be recognised as they are larger than a normal wasp, much darker in colour, have yellow legs, a mustard orange band across their backside and a bright yellow 'belt' around their waist.
Sightings can be reported by phone 01534 441633, email asianhornet@gov.je or through the free Asian Hornet Watch smartphone app.
People are asked to take photos where possible and provide details of where the insect was sighted.