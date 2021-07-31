Record number of Asian hornet queens found due to improved tracking by islanders

A record number of Asian hornet queens have been caught in Jersey so far this year. A total of 101 queens have been reported to the island's Asian Hornet Co-ordinator- who believes the increase is because islanders are now better at tracking and trapping them.

We typically find them [Asian hornets] in garages, car ports, garden sheds, lean-to's, barns, usually attached to a beam on the roof. I'm expecting them at this time of year to be beige in colour, roughly round in shape, and something from the size of a grapefruit up to a football sort of size. Alistair Christie, Jersey's Asian Hornet Co-ordinator

However, the number of nests found so far this year is down on previous years - at 15.

Mr Christie also reminding people of the differences between hoverflies and Asian hornets after he says he has received lots of photos of a "hornet mimic hoverfly".

Alistair Christie is reminding people of the differences between hoverflies and Asian hornets. Credit: Alistair Christie

This insect [hoverfly] is quite large and noisy, but it looks very different from a hornet. Typically, the female hoverflies have a very large, bright yellow stripe on the front of its face. Asian hornets have yellow legs, the hoverflies don't, also the very tip of a hornet backside is dark in colour. For the hoverfly it's yellow in colour. Alistair Christie, Jersey's Asian Hornet Co-ordinator

Asian hornets can be recognised as they are larger than a normal wasp, much darker in colour, have yellow legs, a mustard orange band across their backside and a bright yellow 'belt' around their waist.

Sightings can be reported by phone 01534 441633, email asianhornet@gov.je or through the free Asian Hornet Watch smartphone app.

People are asked to take photos where possible and provide details of where the insect was sighted.