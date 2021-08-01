Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships celebrates 30 years on the water

Play video

Around 34 Hobi Cats turned out in force to compete at the 30th Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships in Jersey. The two-day event, organised by the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club, took place at St Aubin's Bay and saw competitors take part in three Hobie classes; the Hobie 18's, Wildcats and Tigers.

There were 6 qualifying races over the two days to find the Champions in the class categories.

This year's event is a special one as it marks the 30th Anniversary since the competition began.

Event Organiser, Gordon Burgis, told ITV News it was a record turnout for this year's competition.

The events organiser, Gordon Burgis, said 'this year's event is a special one' as it marks 30 years on the water. Credit: ITV Channel TV