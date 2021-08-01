Damage caused to several vehicles in St Peter Port

Damage was caused to several vehicles in St Peter Port last night (31 July).

Several motorcycles parked on Upland Road were pushed over between 8pm on Saturday (31 July) and 1am on Sunday (1 August), causing extensive damage.

During the same time, damaged was caused to the wing mirrors of vehicles parked on Monument Road.

Police say they are looking through CCTV from nearby homes and businesses but would like to speak to anyone with information.

If you know anything about what happened, call Guernsey Police on 01481 222222 and ask for PC 159 Bourgaize or DC 107 Hockey. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.