Delays to new arrivals testing system in Guernsey

A new testing system for arrivals into Guernsey due to start today (3 August) has now been delayed.

The government announced last week that fully vaccinated travellers would have to pay £25 for several lateral flow tests when they arrive into the Bailiwick, which they then must take every other day.

But at yesterday's press conference, it was revealed that the tests, which were due to arrive last Friday, have not made it to the island yet.

The Chief Minister said it is not clear when they will arrive, however "good notice" will be given to travellers when they have more information.