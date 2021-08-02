Exclusive: Digital Covid passports imminent for Jersey and Guernsey

ITV News can reveal advanced plans are being made to introduce digital Covid passports for Jersey and Guernsey within days.

Officials are planning to “piggyback” on the UK’s system though don’t plan to use the NHS app.

Islanders will be issued with a QR code, that will confirm a person’s vaccination status, that will be valid for use in countries around the world where the UK has struck agreements.

It comes as France is among the first countries to introduce QR codes as a requirement to enter shops, cafes, restaurants and other public places.

Officials are aiming for the Channel Islands system to be up and running before the end of the month.

Sources inside Jersey’s government say the QR code could be issued by email, as a letter, or via a new or existing app - that final decision still has not been made.

Sources in Guernsey’s government say they would like it in place by mid-month but accept their target is tight.

There is no suggestion, so far, that digital passports will be a requirement to enter events or establishments locally. Their primary purpose is for travel.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said they will be a requirement for mass attendance events such as nightclubs from September.