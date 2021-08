Guernsey's popular Air Rally has been cancelled for the second year in a row over coronavirus concerns.

The Aero Club event was due to take place between 10 and 12 September.

However, organisers have decided to call it off due to worries about hosting more than 100 visitors from outside of the Bailiwick.

Part of the concern was the hosting of so many peoples at a number of indoor events which form part of the weekend, including the arrivals lunch, welcome drinks party and Hangar Party. Also, 25% of the 60 aircraft booked for the Rally were inbound from outside of the CTA, therefore their ability to attend is still uncertain.