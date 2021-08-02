Guernsey faces tax hikes to fill £75 million shortfall
People in Guernsey could soon pay more in tax.
It is after the government announced a review that will likely raise taxes to meet the increased costs of dealing with the pandemic and looking after an ageing population.
They say up to £75 million may need to be raised, which is nearly a quarter of Guernsey's GDP.
Ideas include a potential health tax and introducing a Goods and Services Tax (GST) - already used in Jersey - with protection for low-income households.
It will be debated by the States on 29 September.
The tax review will consider these three options:
Option 1
- Apply an income-based health tax at 3%.
- Change the Social Security system and use this to raise more money.
Option 2
- Apply GST that will gradually increase to up to 8%, with measures to protect low-income households.
- Increase the personal income tax allowance.
- Change the Social Security system but without raising any more money.
Option 3
- Apply GST that will gradually increase to up to 5%, with smaller measures to protect low-income households.
- Make a smaller increase in the personal income tax allowance.
- Change the Social Security system and use this to raise more money.
Each of these options assumes that extra money will be made through changes to the corporate tax system.