Guernsey faces tax hikes to fill £75 million shortfall

People in Guernsey could soon pay more in tax.

It is after the government announced a review that will likely raise taxes to meet the increased costs of dealing with the pandemic and looking after an ageing population.

They say up to £75 million may need to be raised, which is nearly a quarter of Guernsey's GDP.

Ideas include a potential health tax and introducing a Goods and Services Tax (GST) - already used in Jersey - with protection for low-income households.

It will be debated by the States on 29 September.

Our current tax base is unsustainable. The number of older people in our community is increasing and so is the volume of pensions and care services they need. We also need a long-term solution to support investment in our islands’ infrastructure – the borrowing agreed in the funding and investment plan will support our capital programme to 2025 but not beyond. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

The tax review will consider these three options:

Option 1

- Apply an income-based health tax at 3%.

- Change the Social Security system and use this to raise more money.

Option 2

- Apply GST that will gradually increase to up to 8%, with measures to protect low-income households.

- Increase the personal income tax allowance.

- Change the Social Security system but without raising any more money.

Option 3

- Apply GST that will gradually increase to up to 5%, with smaller measures to protect low-income households.

- Make a smaller increase in the personal income tax allowance.

- Change the Social Security system and use this to raise more money.

Each of these options assumes that extra money will be made through changes to the corporate tax system.