Guernsey to accept EU vaccine certificates from mid-August

Vaccine certificates from all European Union and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Member States will be accepted by Guernsey from Monday 16 August.It means that adults who have been given both jabs in either the Common Travel Area, EU or EFTA will be classed as a category two arrival.

However, travellers must not have spent any of the previous 14 days in a country on the UK's 'red list' - and it has been at least two weeks since their second dose.

We are pleased that in the last week significant progress has been made and we are now in a position to include vaccination certificates from EU and EFTA countries as part of our verification programme. We have decided to introduce this in two weeks for several reasons, including that we will be even further along in our vaccination programme. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chairman of Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority

Category two arrivals must take a PCR test on arrival and isolate until a negative result. They are also required to have a second PCR test on day 7.

Travellers from EU and EFTA countries are not eligible for the Bailiwick's 'Blue Channel' status, which sees fully vaccinated visitors from the Common Travel Area receive lateral flow test packs on arrival - without the need to isolate.