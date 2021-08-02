Islanders reaching crisis point before getting mental health support in Jersey

Staff shortages in Jersey's mental health services mean people are having to reach crisis point before they can access help, according to the charity Focus On Mental Illness.

The island's Adult Mental Health Service has 307 fulltime positions - 46 of which are currently vacant - equating to more than one in seven.

The charity says the shortages mean staff are having to assess who is more in need of support, while those deemed better off are put further down the pile.

Liz Kendrick-Lodge heads up the charity Focus On Mental Illness. Credit: ITV Channel TV

People that we have spoken to are saying that there has been no acknowledgement first and foremost of the impact it actually is making on people. There is fear. There's a sense of unrest around what's going on and what's going to happen to their care. Am I going to be one of those people being rated as not that important? Liz Kendrick Lodge, Focus On Mental Illness

She added that the charity had seen several long-serving staff leave the service in the past year and urged the government to acknowledge that there was a problem.

Michelle Crespel has been accessing the service for eight years. While she praised staff, she said they did not have adequate support around them to be able to deliver the service they wanted to, and that more locums were being used to plug holes which had a detrimental impact on service users.

Michelle Crespel has been accessing the service for eight years. Credit: ITV Channel TV

They end up not getting the help they need...on a personal note, it's not having the consistency or the continuity or someone you have built a rapport with. Basically you have to go right back to the beginning again which can trigger some people. Michelle Crespel, service user

Another service user, Luke Canavan, who has schizophrenia says people with mental illness are not being seen soon enough.

You only get seen if you're at crisis point which is a huge let down on the patient's behalf. There are tell-tale signs with all mental illness and I truly believe prevention is better. Luke Canavan, service user

Luke Canavan, who has schizophrenia, says people with mental illness are not being seen soon enough. Credit: ITV Channel TV

His own mental illness first manifested as delusions and false beliefs.

It soon turns really scary and at the end of the day you're your own worst enemy. It's really hard to see when you're in a crisis situation. You just think the community is out to get you. Luke Canavan, service user

He added he wanted the government to listen to service users.

It's really difficult when you are trying to get ideas from people who have had not so reality-based experiences then you wonder on the validity of their complaint but if you actually listen to what they're saying, there's many things that can be done right. Luke Canavan, service user

ITV has approached the government for comment and is waiting on a response.