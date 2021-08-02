Jersey's RNLI sees an increase in this year's callouts
Josh Dearing from RNLI Jersey talks about the incidents they deal with.
Jersey's RNLI has seen an increase in emergency callouts compared to last year.
They received ten in July alone, bringing this year's total to 27. Over the same time period in 2020, there were only 21.
The RNLI say they are also preparing for a busy August as the weather improves and more people head out on the water.
The most common issue is equipment failures such as boats breaking down, followed by people getting cut off by the tide.
The RNLI expects around another 25 callouts this year, with the majority coming across August and September.
Out of these callouts, the lifeboats have launched 22 times in 2021 so far, compared to 33 launches in the entire previous 12 months.