Person in community dies with Covid-19 in Jersey

Another person has died with Covid-19 in Jersey.

The news was announced by the government in a social media post, alongside the usual update on new cases and recoveries.

The person was in the community.

A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions also died at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital over the weekend after contracting the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 70 people have died with the virus. This does not include the man in his 40s who died in hospital last month - he will appear in statistics once registration is complete.

There are currently 1,193 active cases in the island.