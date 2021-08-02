Sark's Carl Hester reflects on the "most unusual" Tokyo Olympics
Carl Hester speaks about his Olympics experience
Sark dressage rider Carl Hester says the Tokyo Olympics were the "most unusual" Games he has taken part in.
Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, the decorated dressage rider described how he was on a flight home within 24 hours of competing due to Covid restrictions.
Hester won bronze as the GB team finished third in the group dressage final.
It is his third Olympic medal after winning gold in 2012 and silver in 2016 - and he says the weight of expectation increases with each Games.