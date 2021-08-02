Sark's Carl Hester reflects on the "most unusual" Tokyo Olympics

Play video

Carl Hester speaks about his Olympics experience

Sark dressage rider Carl Hester says the Tokyo Olympics were the "most unusual" Games he has taken part in.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, the decorated dressage rider described how he was on a flight home within 24 hours of competing due to Covid restrictions.

I think with all of these things, it's when you get home it sinks in. This Games in particular, as soon as our event was finished on Thursday night, we were out of the hotel at 8 o'clock the next morning on a flight home, so very little time to actually take in what's happened. Carl Hester MBE, Olympian

Hester won bronze as the GB team finished third in the group dressage final.

It is his third Olympic medal after winning gold in 2012 and silver in 2016 - and he says the weight of expectation increases with each Games.