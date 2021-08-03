Fight on Bath Street leaves one man injured

A man suffered minor injuries after an alleged fight in St Helier.

It happened at around 6pm on Monday 2 August in front of Alfonso’s café in Bath Street.

It is reported that three men fought outside the café and one was hurt but did not need any medical treatment.

One suspect is described as around 23-24 years old and of medium build, with short brown hair. He was wearing all black and carrying a black backpack.

It is understood that two people from inside the café filmed the incident on their phones. Police are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 01534 612612 or get in touch anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and Crimestoppers-uk.org