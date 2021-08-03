Guernsey to host first skinny dipping event in September

Guernsey will host its first skinny dipping event on 12 September.

The event at Pembroke Bay will raise money for Male Uprising Guernsey, the British Heart Foundation and Pink Ladies Guernsey.

Whilst being naked in public is not an offence in Guernsey, the organisers have sought permission from the police and parish authorities.

Participants will be asked to remain covered until they reach a cordon at the bay and re-dress before leaving the beach.

We will publicise the event beforehand and also place signage at the entrance points to the bay from early morning so that potential beach users can plan their day differently if they do not wish to be in the vicinity at 5pm. Peter Leigh, Co-organiser

Sponsorship forms are available on the Great British Skinny Dip Guernsey Facebook page.