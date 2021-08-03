Jersey one step closer to taxing couples separately

Jersey is one step closer to treating all taxpayers equally.

Currently, married couples and civil partners are assessed together for tax, meaning the man - or the older person in a same-sex marriage or civil partnership - is legally responsible for the couple's tax affairs.

Plans to change this were announced in March, on International Women's Day.

Now, the amendment to the existing law has been officially lodged by the Treasury Minister.

If approved by politicians when it is debated next month, partners will complete a separate tax return, receive their own tax bill and be responsible for paying it.