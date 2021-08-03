New pedestrian crossings to improve safety at Havre des Pas in Jersey
A number of pedestrian courtesy crossings will be installed at Havre des Pas to slow down road users and let people cross more easily.
The traffic calming measures will be put in place in early 2022 and follows a consultation about how to make the area safer.
A local artist could also be asked to design the crossings to reflect the area's history and culture.
A 20mph speed limit has already been introduced.
Islanders can feedback on the project by emailing transport@gov.je