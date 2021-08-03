More than £1 million has been donated to local charities from dormant Jersey bank accounts in the past year.

The Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) has given financial help to over 30 charities through their Coronavirus Response Fund and say support is still needed.

The demands for funding have changed since the start of the pandemic, we are seeing less demand for food banks and emergency accommodation. The longer-term effects of lockdown, the traumatic experience of Covid-19 for some and compounding factors have led to an increase in demand from mental health services, support for domestic violence and longer-term support for homeless services. Anna Terry, CEO of the Jersey Community Foundation

In the latest round of grants, Jersey Women’s Refuge received £50,000, £30,000 went to Jersey Action Against Rape, St Johns Ambulance got £20,000 and Causeway Association received £7,800.

Towards the end of 2020, we were in the unfortunate position of having to tell clients that there was 9-10 months waiting time for our services. However, with the help and support from the JCF and other donors, we have now been able to increase the number of counselling hours and have worked hard to reduce this waiting time to 12-14 weeks. Zoe Collins-Fisher, Community Engagement Officer from Jersey Action Against Rape

The next deadline for applications to the Coronavirus Response Fund is Sunday 12 September. Questions and applications can be made by emailing grants@jerseycommunityfoundation.org