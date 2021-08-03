More than £1 million has been donated to local charities from dormant Jersey bank accounts in the past year.
The Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) has given financial help to over 30 charities through their Coronavirus Response Fund and say support is still needed.
In the latest round of grants, Jersey Women’s Refuge received £50,000, £30,000 went to Jersey Action Against Rape, St Johns Ambulance got £20,000 and Causeway Association received £7,800.
The next deadline for applications to the Coronavirus Response Fund is Sunday 12 September. Questions and applications can be made by emailing grants@jerseycommunityfoundation.org