Red Arrows, Spitfires and RAF Typhoon confirmed for Jersey's Air Show

Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Red Arrows, Spitfires and RAF Typhoon will take to Jersey's skies this summer as part of the island's air show.

The line-up also includes the BBMF Lancaster, Army Air Corps Wildcat and the Swedish Air Force Historic Flight quartet.

The event is due to take place over St Aubin's Bay from 12:45pm – 5:00pm on Thursday 9 September.

Last year's air display was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

The full list is as follows:

  • Red Arrows

  • BBMF Lancaster and two Spitfires

  • RAF Typhoon

  • Army Air Corps Wildcat

  • 2Excel Boeing 727 (role demo)

  • J29 Tunnan, J32 Lansen, J35 Draken, and AJ37 Viggen - Swedish Air Force Historic Flight

  • Spitfire - Rolls Royce Heritage Flight

  • P-51 Mustang