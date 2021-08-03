Red Arrows, Spitfires and RAF Typhoon confirmed for Jersey's Air Show
The Red Arrows, Spitfires and RAF Typhoon will take to Jersey's skies this summer as part of the island's air show.
The line-up also includes the BBMF Lancaster, Army Air Corps Wildcat and the Swedish Air Force Historic Flight quartet.
The event is due to take place over St Aubin's Bay from 12:45pm – 5:00pm on Thursday 9 September.
Last year's air display was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.
The full list is as follows:
Red Arrows
BBMF Lancaster and two Spitfires
RAF Typhoon
Army Air Corps Wildcat
2Excel Boeing 727 (role demo)
J29 Tunnan, J32 Lansen, J35 Draken, and AJ37 Viggen - Swedish Air Force Historic Flight
Spitfire - Rolls Royce Heritage Flight
P-51 Mustang