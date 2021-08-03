Red Arrows, Spitfires and RAF Typhoon confirmed for Jersey's Air Show

The Red Arrows, Spitfires and RAF Typhoon will take to Jersey's skies this summer as part of the island's air show.

The line-up also includes the BBMF Lancaster, Army Air Corps Wildcat and the Swedish Air Force Historic Flight quartet.

The event is due to take place over St Aubin's Bay from 12:45pm – 5:00pm on Thursday 9 September.

Last year's air display was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

The full list is as follows: