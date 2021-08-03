Walk-in Covid vaccine appointments extended in Jersey for first and second doses

Walk-in Covid vaccine appointments have been extended in Jersey and will now include some second doses, as well as first jabs.

Islanders can turn up to the Vaccine Centre at Fort Regent throughout most of August, following the success of 'walk-in week'.

Walk-ins are accepted most weekdays 11:30am to 6:30pm and 8:30am to 3:30pm on Saturdays and islanders must bring ID.

People who have received their first dose will still be sent an appointment for their second jab but if they cannot attend, they can walk-in at another time - as long as it is at least 28 days since their first vaccine.

Walk-in mobile clinics are also running as part of the government's 'Rock Up' campaign - but only for first doses.

Walk-in week was very successful with over 200 islanders coming in to get their first dose without needing to book an appointment. We will now extend this for the whole of August and offer walk-in appointments for both first and second doses, Islanders are also welcome to come with their friends and only need to spare about 20 minutes of their day. Ross Barnes, Operations Lead of Jersey's Vaccination Programme

The vaccine centre will be shut for a few days as it prepares to roll out the booster programme in September. Updates on closing dates are available on the government's website.

If any islanders are feeling uncertain about the vaccine, they are welcome to visit one of the mobile clinics or the vaccine centre to speak with a healthcare worker. I’d also like to remind those islanders who are turning 18 in the next three months that they are also welcome to go and get their first dose at a mobile clinic or at Fort Regent’s Vaccination Centre. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

People can still pre-book appointments online or by calling 0800 735 5566.