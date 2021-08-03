Walk-in Covid vaccine appointments extended in Jersey for first and second doses
Walk-in Covid vaccine appointments have been extended in Jersey and will now include some second doses, as well as first jabs.
Islanders can turn up to the Vaccine Centre at Fort Regent throughout most of August, following the success of 'walk-in week'.
Walk-ins are accepted most weekdays 11:30am to 6:30pm and 8:30am to 3:30pm on Saturdays and islanders must bring ID.
People who have received their first dose will still be sent an appointment for their second jab but if they cannot attend, they can walk-in at another time - as long as it is at least 28 days since their first vaccine.
Walk-in mobile clinics are also running as part of the government's 'Rock Up' campaign - but only for first doses.
The vaccine centre will be shut for a few days as it prepares to roll out the booster programme in September. Updates on closing dates are available on the government's website.
People can still pre-book appointments online or by calling 0800 735 5566.