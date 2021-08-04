A labour of love on a 250-year-old Guernsey windmill
When Ian McKeller bought a property on the west coast of Guernsey it included a derelict, rundown windmill.
It had stood on the site for 250 years and served as a cement mill for more than a century.
When his grandchildren told him they wanted to stay in the mill he set about restoring the Mont Saint site using the skills of a team of specialist tradespeople from Suffolk in the UK.
Ian has planning permission to turn the mill into a four floored guest house which he will let visitors stay in.
It is hoped by the end of the month the sails and fantail should be working.