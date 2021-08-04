A labour of love on a 250-year-old Guernsey windmill

Play video

When Ian McKeller bought a property on the west coast of Guernsey it included a derelict, rundown windmill.

It had stood on the site for 250 years and served as a cement mill for more than a century.

When his grandchildren told him they wanted to stay in the mill he set about restoring the Mont Saint site using the skills of a team of specialist tradespeople from Suffolk in the UK.

Everyone is over the moon that it will be working again. It's the only one on the island I think, and it's in my garden so why not do it. That's how I feel anyway. I bought it for myself and I bought it for the island. We love this island. Ian McKeller Owner, Mont Saint Windmill

Ian has planning permission to turn the mill into a four floored guest house which he will let visitors stay in.

It is hoped by the end of the month the sails and fantail should be working.