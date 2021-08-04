Auditor finds 'improvement' in Sure emergency call systems

An independent review has found that the telecoms operator Sure has made "significant progress" to improving its systems following a failure to its emergency calls system last year.

The Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (The Authority) commissioned the review following its investigation as to why calls to emergency services failed on several occasions between January and April last year.

Initially it was found that the problems arose from failures on behalf of JT but service issues at Sure also meant customers were left without access to 999 calls.

We are satisfied that Sure's actions have considerably reduced the chance of a similar loss of the 999 service in future, and we will continue to work with them and other operators to implement new guidelines and reporting procedures to ensure Islanders can have deserved faith in the emergency call service. Tim Ringsdore, CEO of the The Authority

The audit focused on two main issues:

What caused the original loss of service?

What Sure had subsequently done to address the problem?

The report found Sure had made considerable efforts to eliminate the issues and makes several recommendations on future service management, reporting and responsibilities.

Similarly, JT undertook an audit last year which led to them putting new systems in place to avoid an event like this happening in the future.

We are sorry that there was an issue with Sure's emergency call service, and we are pleased the report highlights the considerable efforts made since last year to address any specific issues related to 999 services. Sure takes its responsibility for facilitating emergency calls extremely seriously, we are committed to providing our customers with robust and reliable services. Alistair Beak, Acting Group CEO of Sure

The Authority plans to introduce 999 guidelines , which will set out expectations for the ongoing provision, availability, and management of emergency call services.