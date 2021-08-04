DAB radio broadcasts across the Channel Islands for the first time
The Channel Islands has welcomed local DAB radio for the first time.
It means that islanders can now access more than 20 stations through the network, including local services and national commercial stations.
Local DAB was due to launch by October 2020 but it was delayed due to the pandemic.
For the first time in their history, Alderney's Quay FM is now transmitting to people off the island.
The Channel Islands is one of the last places in the British Isles to get local DAB radio - it was first available in the UK from as early as 1995.
Presenter and DJ Chris Evans will officially launch the network across the islands when he presents his breakfast show live from Jersey on Thursday 5 August.