DAB radio broadcasts across the Channel Islands for the first time

Play video

The Channel Islands has welcomed local DAB radio for the first time.

It means that islanders can now access more than 20 stations through the network, including local services and national commercial stations.

Digital radio has always meant more choice and we’re delighted to be offering such a great line up of famous radio brands, existing local favourites and innovative new local services to the Channel Islands Jason Bryant, Nation Broadcasting

Local DAB was due to launch by October 2020 but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

For the first time in their history, Alderney's Quay FM is now transmitting to people off the island.

This represents a new chapter and a secure future for the station. Dougal Bohan, station manager at Quay FM

The Channel Islands is one of the last places in the British Isles to get local DAB radio - it was first available in the UK from as early as 1995.

Presenter and DJ Chris Evans will officially launch the network across the islands when he presents his breakfast show live from Jersey on Thursday 5 August.