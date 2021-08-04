Garden gathering rules relaxed and Covid business support extended in Jersey

Restrictions on garden gatherings are being relaxed and business support schemes extended by Jersey's government.

From Thursday 5 August, an unlimited amount of people can gather in private gardens.

Previously, only 20 people could meet up under these settings.

And Jersey businesses who have been most affected by Covid will receive extra financial support.

The business support schemes are extended as follows:

Visitor attraction and events scheme, and visitor accommodation support scheme extended until March 2022

Fixed cost support scheme extended until March 2022 - close contact personal services can claim until September 2021 when work from home guidance will be reviewed

Co-funded payroll scheme extended until September 2021 for all sectors that qualify