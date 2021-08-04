Guernsey islanders donate over £20,000 to buy Covid vaccines for poorer nations

Islanders in Guernsey have donated more than £20,000 to help buy Covid vaccines for people in poorer countries.

The government's Overseas Aid and Development Commission put out a public appeal to support a joint campaign between UNICEF UK and Crowdfunder’s VaccinAid, which is helping to deliver the biggest vaccine push in history to poorer people worldwide.

One person anonymously donated £5,000, while Guernsey Post raised £274 in a bake-off and La Houguette School made £54 by selling badges.

£3 is enough to provide two vaccine doses and maximum protection for one person.

I believe that as the UK government paid for everyone’s vaccine doses in Guernsey and the other islands, we have an opportunity to ‘pay this forward’ to poorer countries. The Bailiwick has benefited from the UK’s vaccine rollout so we in turn should do our bit for the poorer people of the world in the spirit of Guernsey Together. Deputy Chris Blin, President of Guernsey's Overseas Aid & Development Commission

People who want to take part in the campaign can donate and register fundraising events through Guernsey's VaccinAid website.