Jersey to create temporary Covid pass for islanders travelling to France
Jersey will create a temporary Covid pass for islanders travelling to France in August.
Visitors have faced disruption as their government-issued paper vaccine certificates are not recognised by French officials, meaning they are being refused entry to certain venues.
Last month French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Covid passes will be needed to go to a restaurant, shopping centre, or get on a train or plane.
From 21 July, vaccine proof has been needed to enter culture and leisure facilities in France that bring together groups of more than 50 people. These include theatres, festivals and amusement parks.
It is expected this will be extended to cafes, restaurants, shopping centres and travel from 9 August - once approval is given by the French National Assembly.
Ministers in Jersey have approved a stop-gap solution while they develop a digital vaccine certificate.
Islanders visiting France in August can pre-register for a QR code certificate to be emailed to them from 13 August. This can be done by calling the Covid helpline on 0800 735 5566.
The temporary digital cerificate can then be scanned into the French ‘TousAntiCovid’ app or shown as a PDF to prove vaccine status at venues.
A more permanent digital vaccine certificate is expected to be rolled out at the end of August.
Islanders planning to travel to France in September or later should not contact the Covid helpline and instead wait to hear more about the new permanent digital vaccine certificate.