Jersey to create temporary Covid pass for islanders travelling to France

Jersey will create a temporary Covid pass for islanders travelling to France in August.

Visitors have faced disruption as their government-issued paper vaccine certificates are not recognised by French officials, meaning they are being refused entry to certain venues.

Last month French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Covid passes will be needed to go to a restaurant, shopping centre, or get on a train or plane.

From 21 July, vaccine proof has been needed to enter culture and leisure facilities in France that bring together groups of more than 50 people. These include theatres, festivals and amusement parks.

It is expected this will be extended to cafes, restaurants, shopping centres and travel from 9 August - once approval is given by the French National Assembly.

Ministers in Jersey have approved a stop-gap solution while they develop a digital vaccine certificate.

We have close cultural ties with the French mainland, and we know that islanders enjoy spending time in France in summer. This interim solution is for those double-vaccinated islanders who will be in France in August to avoid any problems when trying to access places where a pass sanitaire is mandatory. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

Islanders visiting France in August can pre-register for a QR code certificate to be emailed to them from 13 August. This can be done by calling the Covid helpline on 0800 735 5566.

The temporary digital cerificate can then be scanned into the French ‘TousAntiCovid’ app or shown as a PDF to prove vaccine status at venues.

While the new regulations are currently proposed to come into force on Monday 9 August, we will not be able to issue interim QR codes until Friday 13 August when development work with NHS colleagues is complete. In the meantime, islanders who are already in France or planning to travel during August are able to pre-register for a QR code to be emailed to them by calling the helpline. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

A more permanent digital vaccine certificate is expected to be rolled out at the end of August.

Islanders planning to travel to France in September or later should not contact the Covid helpline and instead wait to hear more about the new permanent digital vaccine certificate.