Lateral flow tests given to fully vaccinated Guernsey arrivals from Friday

Lateral flow tests will be given to fully vaccinated arrivals from Friday with a £25 charge coming into effect on Monday.

Fully vaccinated travellers coming into the Bailiwick from Friday 6 August will be provided with a lateral flow testing pack. The £25 charge for a pack of five tests will begin on Monday 9 August to give appropriate lead-in time for travellers.

This payment will be required for fully vaccinated travellers to be categorised as a 'Blue Channel' traveller meaning they have travelled from the Common Travel Area (CTA) and have a 14 day travel history only within the CTA.

These passengers will not need to self isolate.

The Civil Contingencies Authority is continuing to strongly recommend that anyone who is not a local resident arranges a take a pre-travel test (either PCR or lateral flow) before coming to the Bailiwick.

Fully vaccinated travellers in receipt of lateral flow tests on arrival are asked to take the first test as soon as they arrive home or at their place of accommodation and then every other day.

Anyone who receives a positive result from a self-administered lateral flow test must immediately self-isolate and contact the clinical helpline to book a PCR test.