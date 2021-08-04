Presenter Chris Evans launches digital radio across the Channel Islands
Presenter and DJ Chris Evans is launch digital radio across the Channel Islands this morning.
His national breakfast is being broadcast live from La Haule beach between 7am and 10am today, marking the start of DAB radio with a number of local guests.
Islanders can access stations on the new system by retuning their DAB radios.
As well as national programmes, DAB has also provided a platform for local outputs - such as Alderney's community radio station QUAY-FM.
Station Manager Dougal Bohan says the move represents "a new chapter and secure future", while Alderney Broadcasting Board Member Nigel Roberts - who helped lobby for the licence - hopes it will give them more opportunity to reach new listeners.