Presenter Chris Evans launches digital radio across the Channel Islands

Presenter and DJ Chris Evans is launch digital radio across the Channel Islands this morning.

His national breakfast is being broadcast live from La Haule beach between 7am and 10am today, marking the start of DAB radio with a number of local guests.

Launching this DAB multiplex is a great opportunity to welcome Chris and the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show to Jersey. This will be a fantastic opportunity to give listeners a flavour of Jersey from the shoreline and all that the island offers. Amanda Burns, Chief Executive of Visit Jersey

Islanders can access stations on the new system by retuning their DAB radios.

Having been responsible for promoting digital radio a decade ago in the UK, it gives me particular pleasure to switch on not only local services on DAB here but also a wide range of national stations. Tony Moretta, Chief Executive of Digital Jersey

As well as national programmes, DAB has also provided a platform for local outputs - such as Alderney's community radio station QUAY-FM.

Station Manager Dougal Bohan says the move represents "a new chapter and secure future", while Alderney Broadcasting Board Member Nigel Roberts - who helped lobby for the licence - hopes it will give them more opportunity to reach new listeners.