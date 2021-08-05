Shelves at the Co-op Grand Marché supermarket in St Helier have been stocked with rows of Crunchy Nut cereal after supply issues caused disruption to some deliveries.

Co-op say the issue is down to driver shortages and staff absences in the UK's supply chain, creating a knock-on effect for deliveries to the Channel Islands.

It has led to light-hearted comments from shoppers, with one suggesting they should do a swap with another local shop which has Cheerios but no Crunchy Nut.

A Facebook post from a shopper at Jersey's Co-op Grand Marché in St Helier. Credit: Dionne Reed

Mark Cox, CEO of the Channel Islands Co-operative Society, responded to the social media post - apologising to customers for the disruption.